Zamboanga Valientes, Pretty Huge bounce back in Thai 3x3

THE Zamboanga Valientes bounced back from an opening-game loss, beating Kaga Basketball of India, 21-13, on Friday in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League in Central Ayutthaya.

The Valientes get back on track after an 18-19 loss to Tokyo Dime of Japan.

Zamboanga's Juan Gomez de Liano, Das Esa, Reed Juntilla and Issa Gaye are in the middle of Pool A with a 1-1 card.

Pretty Huge, which has Jay Washington, Marcus Hammonds, Raffy Verano and Trevis Jackson also has a 1-1 record in Pool B.

They defeated the Saitama Alphas of Japan, 14-13, after a 21-15 defeat to Malaysia Rising Star.

The Valientes next play Team Busy of Singapore, and Thai clubs Sniper X and Shoot It Dragons, while Pretty Huge takes on Luang Prabang of Laos, and Thai teams Sriracha Eagle and HiTech Titans.

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

