Concepcion catches fire late as UST rallies past La Salle to rule 3x3

CALATAGAN -- Sherwin Concepcion found his hot streak right on time as University of Santo Tomas crawled back from an early nine-point hole and stunned La Salle, 21-20, to capture the UAAP Season 84 men's 3x3 basketball crown Friday at Crusoe CaSoBe here.

The sweet-shooting forward drained six deuces, none bigger than his game-clinching turnaround long bomb over Ralph Cu with 2:15 left on the clock to secure the throne for the Growling Tigers.

"Habang may oras laban lang. Tiwala naman sa akin teammates ko. Buti pumasok naman," said Concepcion, as UST rallied back from a lackadaisical 7-0 start and a 12-3 hole. "Tira lang ng tira, buti na-shoot din."

Concepcion finished the game with 12 points on 6-of-12 clip from distance, to go with his six rebounds in the finale to be adjudged as the MVP.

Nic Cabanero chipped in four points and four boards, while Bryan Santos got three points and three rebounds in the triumph.

It was UST's first basketball crown since UAAP Season 69 back in 2006.

La Salle leaned on Emman Galman and Ben Phillips, both of whom scored six as it suffered a tough collapse in the championship game.

Concepcion earlier guided UST to a 21-12 stunner over University of the Philippines, drilling the game-winning deuce with 2:55 to spare in their semifinal clash.

La Salle, meanwhile, escaped National University, 19-17, thanks to Donn Lim's two-pointer in the final minute in the other semis bracket.

