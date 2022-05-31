Yong Garcia hit with P60K fine, three-game ban for spitting incident

SAN Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia was hit with a P60,000 fine and suspended for three games for spitting on Valenzuela player Lordi Casajeros in their MPBL 4th season game on Monday night at the Filoil Flying V Center

“MPBL condemns any and all kinds of unsportsmanlike conduct, especially deliberate acts of violence," the league said in a statement released a day after the incident that marred the Knights' 90-74 win over Valenzuela.

"May this be a reminder to everyone who wishes to tarnish the reputation and image of not just the league and all of its stakeholders but the game of basketball itself."

Garcia will not be allowed to coach in the league again until the full amount of the fine has been paid, officials added.

The San Juan Knights have suspended its deputy coach Yong Garcia for one month without pay in a sanction apart from the league penalty.

"Our management will not tolerate such unethical acts that damaged our beloved city and our name in basketball," the MPBL ballclub said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

