Xavier School completes 10-game sweep of PCYAA eliminations

XAVIER School defeated Philippine Cultural College, 99-45, over the weekend to complete a 10-game sweep of the eliminations of the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Brent Tiu led the Golden Stallions with 18 points, seven steals, and five assists, while Andrew Choa had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the romp that assured the Golden Stallions twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

St. Jude Catholic School took the No. 2 seed after beating Hope Christian High School, 97-39, finishing the eliminations with a 9-1 win-loss slate behind the 25 points of Ethan Kaw.

The next two spots will be contested in quarterfinal game pitting Pace Academy against PCC Golden Sea Gulls and St. Stephen against Chiang Kai Shek College.

Jubilee Christian Academy, MGC-New Life Christian Academy, UNO High School, and Grace Christian College, also participated in the tournament supported by Milk Magic, Spalding, Vital Purified Drinking Water, and Nexgen Asia.