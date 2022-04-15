Jeron Teng looks back on his 104-point scoring feat

JERON Teng credited his stint with the Philippine Youth team for one of the most memorable scoring performances in local basketball history.

The Converge FiberXers guard recalled coming fresh from a stint with the national team when he exploded for 104 big points in Xavier School’s runaway win over Grace Christian College during the 2011 Metro Manila Tiong Lian Basketball Association (MMTLBA).

Teng was only 16 and in third year high school back then when he produced the record feat.

The younger of the two playing sons of former PBA player Alvin Teng said the training he had with the U-16 and U-18 Youth teams under then coach Eric Altamirano put him in top shape for the game that would forever be part of Philippine basketball lore.

“I was fortunate during that time kasi I was playing for the national team. So when I went back to Xavier sa Tiong Lian, mataas na rin ang confidence ko,” said Teng. “In terms of yung conditioning ko, iba rin.

“Fortunate ako na growing up, ang dami kong experiences that made me a better basketball player.”

The iconic scoring performance of Teng was one of the highlights of the recently launched book ‘Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports’ authored by veteran writer Rick Olivarez that chronicled the feats of some of the school’s great sports heroes.

Teng attended the launch and shared insights on that memorable day more than a decade ago.

The 28-year-old shooting guard said he wasn’t conscious about him already nearing the century mark during the course of the one-sided game.

“May mga taong nagsasabi,” he said. “That time kasi sinuwerte lang ako, lahat ng sinu-shoot ko pasok.”

Teng didn’t fail to mention his coach, Budd Reyes, teammates, and the entire Golden Stallions for making possible the record that now stands as the most ever in Tiong Lian history, surpassing the previous mark of 64 points made by Eric Yao also of Xavier back in 1998.

In all, the 6-foot-2 Teng finished 37-for-70 from the field and 29-of-34 from the free throw line.

He was also active on defense by grabbing 24 rebounds, had six steals, and two block shots.

To immortalize the feat at a time when there was no social media, veteran sports journalist Henry Liao – also a Xavier alumnus – took a photo of Teng with the figures 104 written on a white piece of paper, similar to the fabled image of the late great Wilt Chamberlain when he dropped the NBA scoring record of 100 points in a 169-147 win by the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks back in 1962.

Xavier went on to win its fourth straight Tiong Lian championship that same season, and third straight for Teng, who would later carve out a succesful college career at De La Salle.

Teng said he was just blessed to be part of Tiong Lian basketball history and Philippine sports in general.

“Happy ako na name-mention pa yun until now and naging forever na akong part ng record books ng Xavier,” he added.

