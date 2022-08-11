Schonny Winston pours 25 in return to lead La Salle past UST

SCHONNY Winston made instant impact in his La Salle return, powering his side to an 86-65 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Thursday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

The second-year guard pumped 25 points, going 14 for 15 from the free throw line, to go with three assists and two steals to help the Green Archers claim their fourth win and solidify their hold on the top spot in Group B.

Winston got hot in the second period, dropping 11 of La Salle's 25 points to build the 42-31 halftime lead as the spread grew to its biggest at 18 points, 49-31, early in the third frame, before extending the lead to 23 late in the game.

"He did a lot for us today. He created a lot and he was attacking the UST defense," said coach Derick Pumaren, obviously satisfied with Winston's comeback.

Kevin Quiambao had 12 points, two assists, and one board all in the second half, as Michael Phillips got things done on the paint with his seven points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.

Nic Cabanero tallied 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Growling Tigers which dropped their third straight game to sink to 1-3.

Sherwin Concepcion also had 13 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, on top of 11 boards, as Jamba Garing had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the defeat.

The scores:

La Salle 86 - Winston 25, Quiambao 12, Nwankwo 9, Nonoy 8, Buensalida 8, M. Phillips 7, B. Phillips 5, Nelle 4, Escandor 4, Galman 4, Blanco 0, Estacio 0, Austria 0, Cortez 0.

UST 65 - Cabanero 18, Concepcion 13, Garing 10, M. Pangilinan 6, Manaytay 6, Lazarte 6, Santos 2, Mantua 2, Crisostomo 2, Gesalem 0, Escobido 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13; 42-31; 67-52; 86-65.

