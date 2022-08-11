Allen Liwag powers fourth quarter rally as EAC downs Adamson

ALLEN Liwag powered Emilio Aguinaldo College's huge fourth quarter outburst to pull the rug under Adamson, 67-57, on Thursday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

The 6-foot-6 forward unloaded 10 of his 13 points in the Generals' 26-point fourth quarter where they turned the tides from a 47-39 deficit late in the third quarter with a 21-1 assault to take a 60-48 lead with 4:08 left to play.

Liwag also hauled in nine rebounds and made one block to level EAC's standing to 3-3.

Ralph Robin drained a pair of treys for his 10 points, four assists, and three boards, as JC Luciano also got 10 points, nine boards, and three dimes in the win.

"We're just very fortunate because these players took it as a challenge and we responded well," said coach Oliver Bunyi.

AP Manlapaz led the Soaring Falcons with 11 points and three boards as they played without key guys Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, and Cedrick Manzano.

Adamson suffered its second straight loss to fall to 4-3 in Group A.

The scores:

EAC 67 - Liwag 13, Robin 10, Luciano 10, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 7, Maguliano 4, Balowa 4, An. Doria 4, Bacud 4, Umpad 2, Bajon 1, Cosa 0, Dominguez 0.

Adamson 57 - Manlapaz 11, V. Magbuhos 8, Douanga 6, Torres 6, Hanapi 5, Barcelona 5, Erolon 4, Yerro 3, Barasi 2, Dignadice 2, Colonia 2, Fuentebella 0.

Quarterscores: 11-8; 29-28; 41-47; 67-57.

