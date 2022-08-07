CSB gets back-to-back victories, ends UE win run at two

ST. BENILDE made it two straight wins in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, turning back University of the East, 72-63, Sunday in San Juan.

Will Gozum was a beast down low anew with his 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block as the Blazers rose to a 3-2 record in Group A.

Miggy Corteza chipped in 15 points, six boards, three rejections, and one assist, while Robi Nayve and Jimboy Pasturan both had 11 in the victory.

"We just had to ask them to play with a little more pride. Im happy with our effort, we're sharper, but we're still a long way to go," said coach Charles Tiu.

Corteza and Nayve made timely baskets for St. Benilde after UE got to within seven, 66-59, with 5:45 to play as the Blazers made big stops late to pull off the win.

Harvey Pagsanjan had 24 points for the Red Warriors, who saw their two-game win streak snapped.

CJ Payawal also had 12 points as UE fell to 2-4.

The scores:

CSB 72 - Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 11, Pasturan 11, Cullar 8, Sangco 3, Flores 3, Marcos 2, Davis 2, Mara 1, Mosqueda 0, Dimayuga 0, Cajucom 0.

UE 63 - Pagsanjan 24, Payawal 12, N. Paranada 5, Beltran 4, K. Paranada 4, Remogat 4, Lorenzana 3, Alcantara 3, Sawat 2, Tulabut 2, Antiporda 0, Abatayo 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarterscores: 27-21, 44-42, 59-50, 72-63.

