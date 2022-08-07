Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Cedrick Manzano double-double powers Adamson past winless Mapua

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Cedrick Manzano and the Falcons score their fourth win in five games.

    CEDRICK Manzano led Adamson to an 85-69 win over Mapua to bounce back in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan.

    The second-year forward delivered a mammoth 26-point, 12-rebound, and 5-block performance as the Soaring Falcons moved up to 4-1 in Group A.

    Manzano's eight points keyed Adamson's 25-point finishing kick as it fended off a third quarter charge after Mapua closed in within one, 56-55, courtesy of a Marc Cuenco layup at the 1:22 mark of the canto.

    Jerom Lastimosa also helped in that late pullaway, finsihing with 15 points, three assists, and two boards, while Ray Allen Torres had 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

    AP Manlapaz also made his triumphant return from an ACL injury delivering eight points, two rebounds, and two assists for the Falcons.

      "It's a slow progress and the challenge for the team is how to fasttrack yung improvement namin," said coach Nash Racela. "Hindi madali especially we rotate a lot of players pero small progress is still progress as long as we see them improve day-to-day."

      Mapua sunk to 0-4 with some of its key guys, including head coach Randy Alcantara and deputy Yong Garcia, still absent for the game.

      Brian Lacap led the Cardinals with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Toby Agustin had 14 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line.

      The scores:

      Adamson 85 - Manzano 26, Lastimosa 15, Torres 11, Manlapaz 8, Hanapi 7, Maata 7, Erolon 3, Barasi 3, Colonia 3, V. Magbuhos 2, Calisay 0.

      Mapua 69 - Lacap 22, Agustin 14, Garcia 9, Cuenco 6, Parinas 5, Salenga 4, Igliane 3, Soriano 2, Evangelista 2, Pido 2.

      Quarters: 17-22, 46-35, 60-56, 85-69.

