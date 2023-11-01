Why TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed EASL game vs Chiba Jets

STA ROSA - A case of gastroenteritis kept Rondae Hollis-Jefferson from suiting up with TNT in its rematch against China Jets in the EASL on Wednesday night.

League organizers were surprised when the PBA Governors' Cup Best Import wasn't part of the roster submitted by the team hours before the game at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

It was later confirmed Hollis-Jefferson, 28, went down with gastroenteritis.

In the absence of the Jordanian naturalized player, Quency Miller served as the lone import of TNT against the Jets, who beat the Tropang Giga in their first outing in Japan three weeks ago, 93-75.

The Tropang Giga found themselves trailing, 50-32, at halftime. Although they got as close as five in the fourth quarter, the Japan side went on to pull off a 75-66 victory.

