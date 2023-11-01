Chiba Jets repeat over TNT in grudge match as RHJ sits out

STA ROSA - TNT failed to get even against Chiba Jets as the Japan B.League side scored a repeat 75-66 victory against the PBA team in their EASL rematch on Wednesday night

The Tropang Giga were minus an ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and played catch up the entire game at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex on All Saints Day.

The Jets got huge numbers from import John Mooney, who dropped 30 points and 16 rebounds, while import partner DJ Stephens also had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

"That's Mooney. That's just him. Guy has an unbelievable motor, didn't let referees calls' bother him too much. Classic Mooney," said Chiba Jets coach John Patrick.

The Jets remain undefeated in Group A with a 3-0 record, while the Tropang Giga went down to 0-2.

"We're in trouble," said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Import Quincy Miller led the Tropang Giga with 22 points and 13 rebounds and sparked a third quarter charge that saw them battle back from a 50-30 deficit to 61-56 late in the period behinf the 14 points of Miller.

But turnovers hurt TNT, which the Jets were able to capitalize.

In all, Chiba outscored TNT in turnover points, 14-0, as TNT committed a total of 21 turnovers to the 12 of the B. League side.

"With 21 turnovers there, even with Ronjae was there, he won't be able to cover for that," said Lastimosa.

The scores:

Chiba (75) - Mooney 30, Stephens 15, Togashi 14, Ogawa 7, Hara 5, Okura 4, Brown 0, Kanechika 0, Kaishu 0, Arao 0.

TNT (66) - Miller 22, Tungcab 10, Castro 8, Oftana 8, K Williams 7, Ponferada 3, Cruz 3, Khobuntin 3, Reyes 2, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarterscores: 23-14; 50-32; 64-56; 75-66.

