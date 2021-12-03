Vic Law fires 37 as Perth Wildcats ruin Adelaide's season debut

THE Adelaide 36ers' season started on the wrong foot, bowing to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, on Friday in the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) at the RAC Arena.

Victor Law fired 37 points to go with four rebounds to star for Perth. He also led a 13-4 run to end the third quarter that turned a 59-57 deficit with 2:58 remaining to a 70-63 Perth advantage entering the payoff period.

The Wildcats stretched the lead to 13, 78-65 with 8:26 left, but the 36ers were able to slice the lead down to just seven, 80-73, after a Cameron Bairstow layup with 3:35 remaining.

Law, however, drilled a three with 2:44 on the clock to douse that run as Perth cruised to the 12-point win.

Bryce Cotton contributed 16 points, five boards, four assists, and two steals, while Luke Travers got 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals in the win.

Sotto sits out

It was a disappointing debut for Adelaide, which missed the services of Filipino center Kai Sotto who was rested for the game due to knee soreness.

Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Bairstow had 15 points and six boards in his debut.

Dusty Hannahs tallied 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

Adelaide will try to earn its first win of the season at home when it plays the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

