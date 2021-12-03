Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 4
    Basketball

    Vic Law fires 37 as Perth Wildcats ruin Adelaide's season debut

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Victor Law torches the Adelaide 36ers for 37 points.

    THE Adelaide 36ers' season started on the wrong foot, bowing to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, on Friday in the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) at the RAC Arena.

    Victor Law fired 37 points to go with four rebounds to star for Perth. He also led a 13-4 run to end the third quarter that turned a 59-57 deficit with 2:58 remaining to a 70-63 Perth advantage entering the payoff period.

    The Wildcats stretched the lead to 13, 78-65 with 8:26 left, but the 36ers were able to slice the lead down to just seven, 80-73, after a Cameron Bairstow layup with 3:35 remaining.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Law, however, drilled a three with 2:44 on the clock to douse that run as Perth cruised to the 12-point win.

      Bryce Cotton contributed 16 points, five boards, four assists, and two steals, while Luke Travers got 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals in the win.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Sotto sits out

      It was a disappointing debut for Adelaide, which missed the services of Filipino center Kai Sotto who was rested for the game due to knee soreness.

      Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Bairstow had 15 points and six boards in his debut.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Dusty Hannahs tallied 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Adelaide will try to earn its first win of the season at home when it plays the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Victor Law torches the Adelaide 36ers for 37 points.

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again