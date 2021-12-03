Kai Sotto reveals swollen knee that derailed NBL debut

KAI Sotto's debut with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) was set back by what the Australian club described as 'knee soreness.'

As speculations swirled on his health status, the Filipino teen prodigy turned to Instagram to reveal how swollen the knee was in the weeks leading up to his highly anticipated first season with the 36ers.

“So many people asking me what ‘knee soreness’ looks like, well, this was mine weeks ago,” he said in an Instagram story thread.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

The 7-foot-3 Sotto played a solid game in limited minutes against the Cairns Taipans last November 15, but sat out the next preseason games, apparently because of the sore knee.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The teenager was also ruled out of Adelaide's season debut against the Perth Wildcats on Friday night, but he assured that the knee is "way better now."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I'll be back," he vowed.

That's reassuring.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.