Vanguardia says Baldwin can look at online clinics to see PH coaches' desire to learn

A COACH who has been organizing coaching clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic has also issued his sentiments towards the comments of Tab Baldwin regarding the quality of coaching in the Philippines.

Ariel Vanguardia, the man behind the group HOOP Coaches International, on Saturday criticized Baldwin for his remarks towards local coaches, who have been exemplifying hardwork toward their craft.

“Baldwin statement on how Philippine coaches implement game strategy does a great disservice to Philippine coaches everywhere,” said Vanguardia, previously the head coach of Phoenix and is now the team consultant of Blackwater in the PBA.

“You made this generalization of our work without taking into account/taking into consideration the hard work and sacrifices that Philippine coaches put into their livelihood,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia has been holding free coaching clinics via Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube ever since the pandemic, having invited coaches from Bill Bayno, Will Voigt, Radovan Trifunovic, Mike Dunlap, and Andrej Lemanis to local coaches Chot Reyes, Tim Cone, Norman Black, and Yeng Guiao.

Vanguardia said the high attendance during the free Zoom coaching clinics is a living proof of the Filipino coaches’ desire to learn and become at par with international coaches.

“We created Hoop Coaches International with the purpose to increase the level of basketball in the country not only because we want to compete with the best of the best, but simply because we are passionate about basketball, period,” wrote the Hoop Coaches International on its Facebook page.

“We have hosted a number of webinars because we are aware that we do not have all the answers. That in order to compete with the best, we have to expose our coaches to a plethora of ideas, theories, and practices from successful coaches that work with all age groups and levels, from all leagues.

“Only by raising the level of coaching at the grassroots and provincial level can we move the needle and I believe we are headed in the right direction. The result has been very encouraging to say the least. More and more coaches are becoming interested in their professional development.”

The group also said that while the gap between local and foreign coaches is still wide, Filipino coaches have been willing to learn from the best in order to become better in their field.

“Yes, we are aware that there is a gap that needs to close or else why are we doing what we are doing to begin with. But Filipino coaches love learning as much as we love the game itself and we will not stop until there is no more room to grow.

"We have long believed that a coaching fraternity is built on a foundation of camaraderie and a free exchange of ideas. So, it is disheartening to hear that instead of helping the Filipino coaching community grow towards a higher standard, you saw it fit to put us down,” Hoop Coaches International posted.