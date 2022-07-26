Amores hit with indefinite ban as punch leaves Belmonte with busted mouth

JOSE Rizal University player John Amores has been suspended indefinitely for punching the University of the Philippines' Mark Gil Belmonte in a PG Flex Linolium-UCBL Preseason Tournament game on Tuesday.

The game was halted at the 2:11 mark of the third quarter when Amores threw a punch that left Belmonte with a busted mouth as the two fell to the floor after jostling for position in a rebound battle at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

UCBL officials forfeited the match in the Maroons' favor and later said Amores has been handed an indefinite suspension after an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, UP Maroons program director Bo Perasol said Belmonte suffered severe injuries to the lower gum and lips as a result of the punch.

The team is still awaiting word on whether surgery is required, he added.

