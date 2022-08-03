UE Red Warriors score a win at Arellano Chiefs' expense

UNIVERSITY of the East finally put an end to its heartbreaks and nailed a 58-50 win over Arellano on Wednesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

The Red Warriors stepped it up in the second half, taking a 47-33 lead and holding on to the win after a 0-3 start in the preseason tourney and a 0-14 run in UAAP Season 84.

"Dati, puro good game lang. Sabi ko nga sa mga boys, it's been like 17 losses already and I also told my boys, let's change the culture. Every time pagdating sa game, lahat kami malungkot. But this is the first time na pagdating namin, we said it's gonna be a different atmosphere," said a relieved coach Jack Santiago.

Nikko Paranada made a pair of treys and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Harvey Pagsanjan got nine points, five boards, and two dimes.

It was UE's first win since their 79-76 win over National University on Oct. 30, 2019 when Rey Suerte, Alex Diakhite, and Paul Manalang were still playing for the Red Warriors.

Basti Valencia paced Arellano with 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals as it remained winless through four games.

The scores:

UE 58 - N. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 9, Payawal 9, Sawat 6, Abatayo 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 4, Beltran 2, Tomas 2, Antiporda 0, K. Paranada 0, Tulabut 0.

Arellano 50 - Valencia 12, Doromal 10, Flores 9, Oftana 6, Punzalan 4, Oliva 4, Menina 3, Mallari 2, Tolentino 0, Mantua 0, Sunga 0, Domingo 0, Talampas 0, Balo 0, Advincula 0.

Quarterscores: 18-16; 29-28; 47-33; 58-50.

