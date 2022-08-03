Lyceum rallies in fourth to beat UST and keep slate unblemished

LYCEUM came alive in the second half, beating University of Santo Tomas, 83-73, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Vincent Cunanan dropped seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates used a 23-point surge in the final period to stay undefeated through three games in Group B.

Renzo Navarro had 12 points and nine assists as Lyceum recovered from a 13-point first quarter deficit.

"Actually nagalit ako nung first half kasi sabi ko sa players ko we haven't followed the gameplan. Nung second half, we just follow the gameplan and the rest will follow," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

John Barba added 16 points, three boards, three assists, and two steals, as Shawn Umali missed out on a double-double with his 16 points and nine boards in the win.

UST, still under Jinino Manansala, dropped its second game in the toiurnament.

Continue reading below ↓

Ian Herrera paced the Growling Tigers with 12 points, while Nic Cabanero had 11 in the loss.

The scores:

Lyceum 83 - Cunanan 17, Barba 16, Umali 16, Navarro 12, Bravo 11, Penafiel 4, Montano 3, Guadana 2, Larupay 2, Aviles 0, Omandac 0, Caduyac 0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

UST 73 - Herrera 12, Cabanero 11, Stevens 9, Concepcion 8, Sanyos 5, Wilson 5, Lazarte 5, Garing 4, Mantua 3, M. Pangilinan 3, Baclaan 3, Escobido 2, R. Pangilinan 2, Gesalem 1, Manalang 0, Canoy 0.

Quarterscores: 10-23; 34-42; 60-61; 83-73.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.