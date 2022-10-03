Women glad to finally grab share of limelight in UAAP basketball

ACTION is back and so are the ladies as after three years of hibernation, women's basketball is back in the UAAP.

"It was our statement to the UAAP that we're back," said Camille Clarin as six-time defending champion National University came up with an 84-point opening-day win over University of the East.

University of Santo Tomas' Tacky Tacatac echoed those statements: "Sobrang sarap lalo na makabalik ng paglalaro. Kasi almost three years din kaming hindi nakalaro, di ba? Sobrang saya po na finally, ma-showcase na din po namin yung talent namin."

The coaches are also glad to be back.

"Of course I'm very happy and excited that women's basketball is back in Season 85," said UST coach Haydee Ong. "We're happy that we got our first win in Season 85, but there's a lot of work to be done."

"Ang tagal naming hinintay," said new NU coach Aris Dimaunahan, who will have enormous shoes to fill after replacing Pat Aquino at the helm. "The ladies are raring to compete and it showed na talagang they are hungry for competition and again, congratulations to all of them."

The Lady Bulldogs, chasing a seventh straight crown with a historic win streak still going, made an emphatic return as it claimed win no. 97 after a 131-47 demolition of University of the East on Sunday.

Clarin acknowledged the pressures that comes with upholding that level of excellence. But rather than shy away from the challenge, the team is taking it head on much like how their predecessors did.

"It's our responsibility to continue it for those who built it for us," she said. "So I guess just focusing on one game at a time, that's what keeps us focused. Because even before, even last year, the years before, we never focused on the number. You focus on the game at hand and the opponent at hand, and I think we've always been lucky enough to have that focus on each game and the results will show."

It's much the same for fellow Lady Bulldog Angel Surada, who remarked, "Nakaka-pressure pero lagi pong sinasabi sa amin ng mga coaches and managers na mas okay na may pressure kasi life without pressure is boring."

The Tigresses also delivered a strong message with a 106-70 rout of Adamson on Saturday with Tacatac taking the starring role in lieu of the injured Tantoy Ferrer.

"Nakaka-inspire lang na mag-set ako bilang role model sa mga bata. Andyan sila behind your back and ready to adjust at makinig sa yo as a senior. But we just have to continue po yung mga ginawa naming tama ngayong game," she said.

LJ Miranda nailed a game-winning three to lift Ateneo to a thrilling 67-64 escape of Far Eastern University, while La Salle also trampled University of the Philippines, 73-51, in this opening day weekend.

Its momentum halted by the pandemic, women's basketball is back on and is here to stay.

"This is their stage, this is their sport, this is their platform to show everyone that women can play basketball and could compete at a high level," said Dimaunahan. "All credit goes to them and to all the players competing here in this tournament and I'm happy for everyone."

La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva agreed: "Women’s basketball is slowly showing its mark sa atin and the crowd was able to see how much talent these girls have. I’m just happy to see how many in the crowd came out to see what they have."

"This is just the beginning," said Ong.

