Lady Bulldogs make it 97 straight wins with 84-point rout of Lady Warriors

NEW coach, same dominant result.

National University extended its historic 97-game win streak in UAAP women's basketball with an 84-point decimation of University of the East, 131-47, to open its Season 85 campaign on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Camille Clarin led the way for the six-time defending champions with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes as theb Lady Bulldogs gave Aris Dimaunahan a big win in his first game in charge.

The Lady Bulldogs' win streak which dates back to Oct. 5, 2013 in the UAAP Season 76 Finals against La Salle.

"It was a statement to the UAAP that we're back," said Clarin. "New coach, new players, but we still have the same culture and same goals."

Clarin easily outscored NU in the first half, 14-13, with the Jhocson dribblers dominating the second quarter, 30-2.

The Lady Bulldogs' 131 points is also the most in the league since the computerization of stats. University of Santo Tomas had 129 against University of the Philippines on Sept. 22, 2018.

"We're just happy na bumalik na yung basketball for women's. Ang tagal naming hinintay and I wanna congratulate the girls for starting this season with a convincing win," said Dimaunahan.

Karl Ann Pingol had 16 points, six rebounds, and six steals as the Lady Bulldogs snagged 22 steals.

UE had 35 turnovers.

Kristine Cayabyab pumped 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Cameroonian center Annick Edimo Tiky had 11 points and eight boards.

Angel Surada recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Princess Fabruada added 10 in the rout.

UE relied on Joyce Terrinal and Malian center Kamba Kone, both of whom had 10 points in the defeat.

In the second game, LJ Miranda nailed the game-winning three from the right corner with 18.2 seconds left as Ateneo stunned Far Eastern University, 67-64.

It was the biggest of Miranda's 17 points as she shot 3-of-5 from deep, to go with eight rebounds and one assist for the Blue Eagles.

Angel Obien still had a shot to force overtime, but her desperation three just kissed the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Jhazmin Joson contributed 14 points, seven boards, seven assists, and three steals, as Kacey dela Rosa had 14 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals for Ateneo to reward coach LA Mumar his first win at the helm.

Princess Jumuad led the Lady Tamaraws with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Danica Pacia got 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The scores:

First Game

NU 131 - Clarin 22, Pingol 16, Cayabyab 14, Tiky 11, Fabruada 10, Surada 10, Baroquillo 8, Solis 8, Canuto 7, Ico 7, Betanio 6, Dimaunahan 5, Villareal 3, Bartolo 2, Talas 2.

UE 47 - Terrinal 10, Kone 10, Anastacio 9, Caraig 8, Ordas 4, Tinio 3, Gervacio 2, Lorena 1, Nama 0, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Paule 0.

Quarterscores: 38-11; 68-13; 102-25; 131-47.

Second Game

Ateneo 67 - Miranda 17, Joson 14, Dela Rosa 14, Villacruz 10, Makanjuola 5, Gino-Gino 3, Jajurie 2, Eufemiano 1, Nieves 1, Calago 0.

FEU 64 - Pacia 11, Jumuad 11, Taguiam 10, Delos Santos 9, Go 9, Obien 7, Lopez 5, Aquino 2, Samonte 0, Manguiat 0, Cunanan 0, Calinawan 0, Paras 0, Salvani 0.

Quarterscores: 24-17; 43-31; 53-51; 67-64.

