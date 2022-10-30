UST guard Eka Soriano way ahead in UAAP women's MVP race

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas' Eka Soriano is way ahead of the pack in the MVP race for the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after the first round.

Collecting 101.143 statistical points (SPs), the lead playmaker of the Tigresses ranks fourth in scoring with 16.43 points while leading the league in assists (7.29) and steals (4.29).

See Schonny Winston leads MVP race halfway through UAAP elims

Second and third, respectively, are Ateneo's of Kaycee Dela Rosa with 87.8 SPs and Jhazmin Joson with 81.429 SPs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Undefeated National University has Karl Ann Pingol at fourth with 74.8 SPs and Camille Clarin at fifth with 74.286 SPs.

Rounding out the top 10 are UST's Tacky Tacatac (73.857 SPs), La Salle's Charmine Torres (69.571 SPs) and Fina Niantcho Tchuido (68 SPs), NU's Kristine Cayabyab (67.286 SPs), and UST's Brigette Santos (63.286 SPs).

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.