    Sun, Oct 30
    UAAP-MENS

    Schonny Winston leads MVP race halfway through UAAP elims

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Top scorer Schonny Winston, who led La Salle to joint fourth in the first round, heads the statistical points table.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    SCHONNY Winston of La Salle is head and shoulders above everyone as he led the MVP race for the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament after the first round.

    The Fil-Am guard collected 84.429 statistical points (SPs) after leading the league in scoring with 21.29 points per game.

    See Maroons, Bulldogs clash as UAAP men's basketball resumes

    University of the Philippines guard JD Cagulangan, playing just one game, is second with 78.0 SPs.

    He won't make the cut as players must meet the 70-percent threshold to be eligible for the honors.

    Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao ranks third with 76.571 SPs, followed by La Salle's Evan Nelle with 73.6 SPs and UP's Carl Tamayo with 72.714 SPs.

      Nelle, though, is ineligible for the end of season awards after being served with a one-game suspension.

      Completing the top 10 are Ateneo's Ange Kouame (71.571 SPs), University of the East's Luis Villegas (70.429 SPs), Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa (68.857 SPs), Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso (67.857 SPs) and UP's Malick Diouf (66.143 SPs).

