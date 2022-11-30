Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 30
    UAAP-WOMENS

    UST forces decider in UAAP women's Final Four vs La Salle

    by Philip Martin Matel
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP

    UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas forced a deciding match against twice-to-beat La Salle with a wire-to-wire 68-57 victory in the UAAP women's basketball Final Four on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Golden Tigresses went on a 12-0 run late in the second quarter for a 38-23 halftime advantage and never looked back.

    See NU overpowers Ateneo to reach eighth straight UAAP women's basketball finals

    MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano drilled a triple that gave UST its biggest lead of the game, 47-31, with three minutes left in the third period.

    La Salle got as close as nine but UST nailed crucial baskets to keep them at bay.

    "We pulled through in this knockout game. It's a twice to beat for La Salle. Of course we have to work harder now that La Salle is going back for the last ride to be in the finals," said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Sabi ko nga sa mga girls, the job is not yet over hanggang matapos namin ang La Salle ng dalawang beses going into the Finals," she added.

      Soriano paced UST with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

      Charmaine Torres led the Lady Archers with 16 markers, nine boards, an assist, and four steals.

      Watch Now

      The winner of Sunday's match will book a ticket to the finals against seven-time defending champion National University.

      The scores:

      UST (68) - Soriano 23, Tacatac 17, Pangilinan 11, Dionisio 7, Santos 3, Villasin 3, Serrano 3, Bron 1, Ambos 0, Araza 0.

      DLSU (57) - Torres 16, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 10, Binaohan 7, De La Paz 4, Arciga 4, Jimenez 2, Ahmed 2, Dalisay 2, Espinas 0.

      Quarterscores: 14-12; 38-23; 53-37; 68-57.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again