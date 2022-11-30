Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 30
    UAAP-WOMENS

    NU overpowers Ateneo to reach eighth straight UAAP women's basketball finals

    by Philip Martin Matel
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University booked its eighth straight UAAP women's basketball finals appearance by beating Ateneo, 83-64 on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    In their first Final Four game since 2013 — NU advanced outright to the finals via elimination-round sweeps the previous seasons — the Lady Bulldogs took control by going on a 17-2 blast in the last two quarters for a 71-50 lead with 6:54 left in the fourth.

    See Pat Aquino says end of NU streak a sign of progress in women's basketball

    Gilas mainstay Camille Clarin scored 19 points, hitting five three-pointers, while making three rebounds and three assists.

    Mikka Cacho chipped in 15 markers on 6 of 8 shooting.

    Rookie Kacey Dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles with 22 points, 18 rebounds, and seven blocks.

    The Lady Bulldogs, eyeing their seventh consecutive crown, take on either La Salle or University of Sto. Tomas.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Rookie Kacey Dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles with 22 points, 18 rebounds, and seven blocks.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Jhazmin Joson added 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

      The contest was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, before NU pulled away with a 23-14 run to end the first half to take a 52-39 lead at intermission. Dela Rosa had 18 points and 14 rebounds at the half.

      Watch Now

      "We came into this game with the mindset of doing the right things from the start to the finish," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

      "I have to give credit to our ladies for putting in the work kahit nai-scoran kami. Hindi sila bumitaw and they just kept on fighting, they just stayed together to get this win," he added.

      The Lady Bulldogs, eyeing their seventh consecutive crown, take on either La Salle or University of Sto. Tomas.

      The scores:

      NU 83 - Clarin 19, Cacho 15, Tiky 10, Canuto 8, Cayabyab 8, Pingol 7, Bartolo 7, Fabruada 6, Betanio 3, Surada 0.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Ateneo 64 - Dela Rosa 22, Joson 13, Calago 10, Makanjoula 7, Villacruz 6, Miranda 2, Eufemiano 2, Angala 2, Nieves 0, Fetalvero 0, Perez 0.

      Quarterscores: 27-20; 52-39; 62-50; 83-64.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again