NU overpowers Ateneo to reach eighth straight UAAP women's basketball finals

NATIONAL University booked its eighth straight UAAP women's basketball finals appearance by beating Ateneo, 83-64 on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

In their first Final Four game since 2013 — NU advanced outright to the finals via elimination-round sweeps the previous seasons — the Lady Bulldogs took control by going on a 17-2 blast in the last two quarters for a 71-50 lead with 6:54 left in the fourth.

Gilas mainstay Camille Clarin scored 19 points, hitting five three-pointers, while making three rebounds and three assists.

Mikka Cacho chipped in 15 markers on 6 of 8 shooting.

Rookie Kacey Dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles with 22 points, 18 rebounds, and seven blocks.

The Lady Bulldogs, eyeing their seventh consecutive crown, take on either La Salle or University of Sto. Tomas.

Jhazmin Joson added 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, before NU pulled away with a 23-14 run to end the first half to take a 52-39 lead at intermission. Dela Rosa had 18 points and 14 rebounds at the half.

"We came into this game with the mindset of doing the right things from the start to the finish," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

"I have to give credit to our ladies for putting in the work kahit nai-scoran kami. Hindi sila bumitaw and they just kept on fighting, they just stayed together to get this win," he added.

The scores:

NU 83 - Clarin 19, Cacho 15, Tiky 10, Canuto 8, Cayabyab 8, Pingol 7, Bartolo 7, Fabruada 6, Betanio 3, Surada 0.

Ateneo 64 - Dela Rosa 22, Joson 13, Calago 10, Makanjoula 7, Villacruz 6, Miranda 2, Eufemiano 2, Angala 2, Nieves 0, Fetalvero 0, Perez 0.

Quarterscores: 27-20; 52-39; 62-50; 83-64.