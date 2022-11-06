UST overcomes 34 turnovers to beat Adamson and reach Final Four

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas became the second team to clinch a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, repulsing Adamson, 73-66, on Sunday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano produced 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals, including the big bucket at the 1:28 mark to bring the Tigresses' lead back to 10, 73-63, after seeing their 17-point lead trimmed down to just five in the last 2:05.

Joylyn Pangilinan topscored for UST with 17 points built on five triples, as Agatha Bron got 11 points and six boards.

Coach Haydee Ong was displeased with the Tigresses' error-prone ways, with Soriano making 12 of the team's 34 turnovers.

“We have to work on our turnovers. We’ll keep working hard for the next few games," she said as the Tigresses look ahead to the semifinals after improving to 8-2.

Victoria Adeshina powered Adamson (3-7) with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

University of the Philippines gave winless University of the East the boot with a 67-32 mauling.

Justine Domingo led the Fighting Maroons with 15 points, while Cindi Gonzales produced 12 points and 13 rebounds as they boosted their Final Four hopes with their 4-6 record.

"I think mathematically, we’re still vying for the Final Four," said coach Paul Ramos as UP forced UE to 38 turnovers off 25 steals to enjoy the 35-point rout.

Kamba Kone and Claire Sajol scored eight points for the Lady Warriors (0-10).

The scores:

First Game

UP 67 - Domingo 15, Gonzales 12, Bariquit 8, Maw 5, Vingno 5, Larrosa 5, Lozada 4, Pesquera 3, Tapawan 3, Lara 3, Rivera 2, Jimenez 2, Lebico 0, Sanchez 0, Sauz 0.

UE 32 - Kone 8, Sajol 8, Terrinal 7, Nama 2, Tinio 2, Gervacio 2, Caraig 2, Paule 1, Lorena 0, Silva 0, Anastacio 0.

Quarterscores: 21-9; 34-19; 50-24; 67-32.

Second Game

UST 73 - Pangilinan 17, Soriano 13, Bron 11, Tacatac 9, Dionisio 8, Villasin 5, Santos 4, Villapando 4, Serrano 2, Araza 0, Ambos 0.

Adamson 66 - Adeshina 18, Dampios 16, Flor 13, Padilla 6, Alaba 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Ornopia 2, Meniano 0, Etang 0.

Quarterscores: 12-18; 39-29; 58-47; 73-66.

