UP big man Malick Diouf voted UAAP Player of the Week

AS defending champion University of the Philippines picked up steam in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Malick Diouf stood the tallest with monstrous numbers for the Maroons.

Stringing together back-to-back games with consecutive career-highs in scoring, the 6-foot-11 slotman helped the Fighting Maroons clinch a spot in the Final Four with a 9-1 card on top of the standings, including a 3-0 campaign this week.

Diouf was named man of the match for the second game in a row with 23 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in UP's 83-69 drubbing of UE. The Senegalese center had a previous career-best 20 markers in UP's 91-70 win over Adamson. He shot an efficient 10-of-13 from the field, going on a perfect 7-foot-7 clip in the first half as the Maroons started scorching hot at 12-0 versus UE en route to their 6th straight win.

Diouf's efficiency earned him the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, getting picked over teammate Zavier Lucero, National University's Jolo Manansala, FEU's Bryan Sajonia, Adamson's Cedrick Manzano, and Ateneo's Ange Kouame for the weekly honor deliberated upon by print and online media covering the league, with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

In UP's three-game run, Diouf averaged 16 points, 10.3 boards, three assists, one steal, and 1.6 blocks.

With Diouf leading the way, UP heads into a 12-day FIBA break alone on top and first into the Final Four with still several matches left. The Maroons are set for their fourth straight semifinal appearance.

"Break? I don't think we're going to have a break. We're going to practice every day. But, for now, we just have to focus for the next games. Like, be ready." said Diouf.

