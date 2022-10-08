Lady Maroons rally to beat Lady Tams for rare back-to-back wins

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines fought back from 16-points down and stunned Far Eastern University, 73-56, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Kaye Pesquera dropped 20 of her 22 points in the second half.

The Lady Maroons recorded their first win streak since UAAP Season 78 back in 2015 and their first win over the Lady Tamaraws since 2016.

"As I've said to our team, it's not the win that we're trying to get here in our season, it's really the culture of winning kasi it's been a while that we were in the win record," said coach Paul Ramos.

Rizza Lozada had 11 points and six rebounds, as Justine Domingo collected eight points, seven rebounds, and five steals a UP rose to a 2-1 record.

FEU, on the other hand, dropped to 1-2 even after Kyla Go's double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Adamson notched its first win with a 97-69 rout of University of the East.

Dindy Medina led the Lady Falcons with 23 points built on four treys, on top of four steals.

Watch Now

"We are happy but nothing to celebrate much kasi it's just our first win eh. We have a lot of work to do kasi we had a tough loss 'yung dalawang game namin especially 'yung UP winnable sana siya," said new coach Brian Gorospe, who took over from Ewon Arayi.

Adamson jumped to a 33-9 lead and kept on pushing as it finally earned its breakthrough after a 0-2 start.

Rose Dampios chipped in 15 points, and Angela Alaba had 10.

Malian center Kamba Kone led the Lady Warriors with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals to drop to 0-3.

The scores:

First Game

Adamson 97 - Medina 23, Dampios 15, A. Alaba 10, Catulong 8, Ornopia 6, Alqdeshina 6, Flor 5, Etang 5, Padilla 4, Carcallas 4, Meniano 4, De la Cruz 3, E. Alaba 2., Tano 2, Agojo 0, Dumelod 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UE 69 - Kone 17, Terrinal 16, Paule 11, Silva 8, Lorena 7, Anastacio 5, Sajol 5, Gervacio 0, Caraig 0, Nama 0, Ordas 0, Zamudio 0.

Quarterscores: 33-9; 59-27; 75-50; 97-69.

Second Game

UP 73 - Pesquera 22, Lozada 11, Domingo 8, Sanchez 6, Bariquit 6, Jimenez 6, Maw 5, Vingno 5, Tapawan 2, Larrosa 2, Rivera 0, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0.

FEU 56 - Go 14, Cunanan 10, Delos Santos 6, Taguiam 6, Pacia 5, Jumuad 4, Salvani 4, Aquino 3, Obien 3, Lopez 1.

Quarterscores: 15-18; 26-35; 50-45; 73-56.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.