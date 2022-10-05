NU Lady Bulldogs claim win No. 98 in wire-to-wire fashion over Ateneo

NATIONAL University continued its march to a 100th straight UAAP women's basketball victory, taking home win No. 98 following a clinical 89-52 rout of Ateneo on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

"Every team is gunning for us, they know what it requires to beat us. Right from the start, we have to take away their confidence," said Camille Clarin, who fired 14 points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Karl Ann Pingol powered the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists, as Mikka Cacho and Annick Tiky got 13 points apiece.

"Give credit to our girls for playing hard right from the start. Even in the middle of the game, when Ateneo made a run, they still stayed together and did not veer away from the system," said coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Kacey Dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles (1-1) with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the 9 a.m. opener, Eka Soriano dropped a career-high 28 points as University of Santo Tomas took the 71-57 win over La Salle. The sophomore shot 4-of-8 from distance on top of seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

Nikki Villasin had 13 points and Agatha Bron collected eight points and 10 boards for the Tigresses.

Watch Now

Far Eastern University also bounced back with a 62-50 drubbing of University of the East.

Rookie Kyla Go uncorked 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Angel Obien had 13 in the win as the Lady Tamaraws moved up to 1-1.

University of the Philippines also clipped Adamson, 64-56.

Kaye Pesquera carried the Fighting Maroons with 15 points and five rebounds, while Rhea Sanchez got 11 from three treys for their first win.

The scores:

First Game:

UST 71 - Soriano 28, Villasin 13, Bron 8, Santos 6, Tacatac 5, Pangilinan 4, Ambos 3, Villapando 2, Dionisio 2.

LA SALLE 57 - Torres 12, Niantcho 12, Arciga 11, Sario 10, Ahmed 6, Jimenez 2, De La Paz 2, Binaohan 2, San Juan 0, Dalisay 0, Espinas 0.

Quarters: 23-11, 40-27, 52-43, 71-57.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Second Game:

NU 89 - Pingol 17, Clarin 14, Cacho 13, Tiky 13, Cayabyab 9, Betanio 6, Bartolo 6, Canuto 4, Fabruada 4, Surada 3, Dimaunahan 0, Villareal 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Talas 0, Solis 0.

ATENEO 52 - Dela Rosa 24, Miranda 9, Joson 4, Calago 4, Nieves 4, Fetalvero 2, Navarro 2, Villacruz 1, Gino-Gino 1, Makanjuola 1, Jajurie 0, Perez 0, Eufemiano 0, Angala 0.

Quarters: 26-9, 42-28, 60-41, 89-52.

Third Game:

FEU 62 - Go 14, Obien 13, Lopez 8, Pacia 8, Taguiam 7, Jumuad 7, Mendaros 3, Cunanan 2, Paras 0, Salvani 0, Delos Santos 0, Aquino 0, Gaebroso 0, Calinawan 0.

UE 50 - Kone 17, Anastacio 13, Caraig 6, Terrinal 4, Delig 3, Paule 2, Ordas 2, Nama 1, Lorena 0, Sajol 0, Tinio 0, Dela Rosa 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarters: 17-12, 34-24, 54-32, 62-50.

Fourth Game:

UP 64 - Pesquera 15, Sanchez 11, Bariquit 9, Maw 8, Vingno 6, Domingo 4, Tapawan 4, Lozada 3, Jimenez 2, Larrosa 2, Gonzales 0, Rivera 0, Lara 0.

ADAMSON 56 - Medina 15, Dampios 11, Flor 8, Adeshina 7, Padilla 6, Ornopia 4, Alaba 3, Catulong 2, Etang 0, Meniano 0, Agojo 0, Tano 0, Dumelod 0, De La Cruz 0, Carcallas 0, Alaba 0.

Quarters: 20-11, 28-25, 46-43, 64-56.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.