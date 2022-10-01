UST Tigresses win by 36 points over Adamson Lady Falcons

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas delivered a strong statement, routing Adamson, 106-70, to open the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Tacky Tacatac led five Growling Tigresses with double-figure scores, firing 21 points from five treys, on top of five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

"We're very happy and excited that women's basketball is back in Season 85. We're happy that we got our first win but a lot of work has to be done yet. This is just the beginning," said coach Haydee Ong as the UST Tigresses look for redemption after a runner-up finish in UAAP Season 82.

Joylyn Pangilinan added 19 points, as Fil-Am recruit Nikki Villasin chipped in 15 points and six rebounds for UST, which had a 30-10 start and never looked back, pushing the lead up to 32 points, 66-34, in the third quarter.

Rookie Dindy Medina led the Lady Falcons with 29 points.

La Salle also nailed its first win in the tournament, blasting University of the Philippines, 73-51.

Cameroonian center Fina Niantcho Tchuido dominated the paint with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals.

Luisa San Juan, poured 10 of her 12 in the second half, as Lee Sario registered nine points and eight rebounds.

"It's a good start for us. We just wanted to execute properly during our first game. Good thing the girls responded well," said coach Cholo Villanueva.

Acrissa Maw was the lone Fighting Maroon in double figures with 11 points on top of eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

The scores:

First Game

UST 106 - Tacatac 21, Pangilinan 19, Villasin 15, Villapando 14, Soriano 13, Ambos 7, Santos 5, Bron 5, Dionisio 4, Araza 3, Serrano 0.

Adamson 70 - Medina 29, Flor 11, Dampios 7, Padilla 6, Meniano 6, Etang 4, Dumelod 3, Agojo 2, Ornopia 2, Aa. Alaba 0, Adeshina 0, Tano 0, Dela Cruz 0, Carcallas 0, Ai. Alaba 0, Catulong 0.

Quarterscores: 30-10; 48-34; 78-48; 106-70.

Second Game

La Salle 73 - Tchuido 17, San Juan 12, Sario 9, Torres 8, Arciga 8, Binaohan 7, Dalisay 5, Ahmed 4, Jimenez 2, Espinas 2, De la Paz 0, Camba 0, Villava-Cua 0.

UP 51 - Maw 11, Larrosa 8, Sanchez 8, Baqiruit 5, Pesquera 5, Tapawan 4, Jimenez 4, Domingo 2, Vingno 2, Lozada 2, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Rivera 0.

Quarterscores: 19-8; 35-19; 57-38; 73-51.

