SEA Games gold medalists Clarin, Surada lead NU in UAAP women's 3x3 tilt

FRESH from Gilas Pilipinas Women's gold medal triumph in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Camille Clarin and Angel Surada seek new tiaras as they lead National University in the UAAP women's 3x3 basketball tournament starting on Thursday at CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

Rookies Karl Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab complete the Lady Bulldogs quartet as they seek to defend their throne in the last offing back in 2018.

NU will certainly be the favorites as all four have represented the country in the Fiba 3x3 Under-18 World Cup and Under-18 Asia Cup back in 2019.

But as the case in the halfcourt game, nothing is guaranteed as the Lady Bulldogs face stiff opposition in their quest to retain their crown.

Angel Surada and the Lady Bulldogs go for the gold.

University of Santo Tomas poses the biggest threat with Reynalyn Ferrer, Angelika Soriano, Agatha Bron, and Jovylyn Pangilinan, and Ana Tacatac and Erika Danganan as reserves.

Also primed to make big runs are La Salle with Bettina Binaohan, Rossini Espinas, Marga Jimenez, and Angel Quingco; Ateneo with Jhazmin Joson, Lettice Miranda, Sandra Villacruz, and Dyna Nieves, with Ylyssa Eufemiano and Alexandra Gastador as alternames; and Far Eastern University with Danica Pacia, Camille Taguiam, Mikee Antonio, and Mary Manguiat, with Angela Alano and Joann Nagma as reserves.

Completing the field are Adamson with Crisnalyn Padilla, Katrina Mae Agojo, Nel Leslie Flor, and Dindy Elaine Medina, with Kristina de la Cruz as reserve; and University of the Philippines with Stiffany Larrosa, Maian Domingo, Christie Bariquit, and Acrissa Maw, with Sophia Rivera as alternate.

University of the East chose not to field a team.

There will be a single round robin format with the top four teams making it through to the semifinals.

