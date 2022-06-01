Abadiano, Alarcon return to action as UP eyes UAAP 3x3 crown

GERRY Abadiano and Harold Alarcon will try to extend University of the Philippines' reign to the halfcourt game as they lead the Fighting Maroons in the UAAP men's 3x3 basketball tournament on Thursday at CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

Joining them are AJ Madrigal and Brix Ramos, with Bismarck Lina and RC Calimag serving as reserves.

Ateneo looks to defend the crown it won in 2018 with Chris Koon, Geo Chiu, Inand Fornilos, and JC Fetalvero spearheading the Blue Eagles, with Sean Quitevis as reserve.

La Salle is also bringing in a formidable roster led by rookie Emman Galman with Ralph Cu, Donn Lim, and Ben Phillips, with Deo Cuajao and Paul Turco as alternates.

University of Santo Tomas has Sherwin Concepcion, Nic Cabanero, Bryan Santos, and Royce Mantua, with Ian Herrera as reserve.

Far Eastern University has Patrick Sleat, Ximone Sandagon, Joseph Celzo, and Rodel Gravera with Aeron Bagunu and Reymark Rosete as alternates; Adamson will rely on Joshua Yerro, Jhon Calisay, Joseph Fuentebella, and Ivan Maata, with brothers Vince and Wilfrey Magbuhos as reserves; and National University has Jolo Manansala, Germy Mahinay, Patrick Ramos, and Terrence Crisostomo with Jake Figueroa as alternate.

University of the East begged off from participating in the event.

The seven squads play a single round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

