Rhyle Melencio, Ethan Elian stay put, Marasigan commit to La Salle

TWO homegrown talents from the La Salle system have opted to stay put.

De La Salle Zobel forward Rhyle Melencio and La Salle Green Hills point guard Ethan Alian have committed to play for the Green Archers on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong.

"Nung nag-commit na ako sa La Salle tumaas palahibo ko dahil hindi ako makapaniwala na natupad na 'yung pangarap ko since bata ako," said Melencio, a member of the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball mythical team.

"I'm just really happy na my dreams are coming true and malaking bagay to para sa akin and para sa family ko. And syempre nagpapasalamat ako kay Coach Topex (Robinson) na tinulungan niya ako matupad pangarap ko."

Alian, who helped steer the Greenies to the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball finals, shared Melencio's sentiments.

"It's a dream come true kasi yung pagiging Lasallian ko kasi since Grade 6 nandun na ako," he said. "Yung community po doon, Coach Topex, the managers, and my teammates, I feel will be good for my development not just as a player but also as a student."

Melencio is a 19-year-old 6-foot-4 forward. He averaged 17.4 points and 14.9 rebounds last season and tallied 14 double-doubles in as many games with the Juniors Archers.

"I was surprised and impressed with the way he grew and improved. His scoring and rebounding show his potential and his dedication to growing into his craft," said Robinson of Melencio.

"Hindi naman yun chamba dahil ginawa niya talaga yun and that's the result of his sacrifice for his growth."

Alian, an 18-year-old 6-foot-1 point guard, averaged 12.08 points, 5.92 rebounds, 4.31 assists, and 1.62 steals for LSGH.

"He is a guy who is willing to sacrifice the limelight for the success of his teammates. If you are looking for a player who is willing to give his power away for the good of others, that's Ethan. That is the value he brings that impressed me the most," Robinson said.

"He is still a team player and you want that from your point guard. He still chose to make others look good. That's what a leader is."

Meanwhile, Vhoris Marasigan also reaffirmed his commitment to the Green Archers.

"Excited po ako makapaglaro at mag-aral po sa La Salle. Tapos makakasama ko rin po ulit si CJ (Austria) na dati kong teammate sa UE," said Marasigan.

Marasigan, 19, is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard who impressed during the 2023 SMART NBTC National Finals earlier this month where he posted averages of 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The trio joins Jonnel Policarpio, Isaiah Phillips, and Matthew Rubico of Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite as part of the incoming freshman class of DLSU.

"It's always nice to have players that want to play for you. Yun yung malaking bagay dun - they really want to play and get a degree in La Salle," said Robinson.