Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 27
    UAAP-MENS

    DLSZ star Rhyle Melencio staying in La Salle to play for Green Archers

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    rhyle melencio
    PHOTO: UAAP

    RHYLE Melencio has committed to stay in the De La Salle program and play for the Green Archers in the UAAP, according to a source.

    Melencio, the source said, has already decided to stay with La Salle after his solid stint with the Junior Archers in the UAAP.

    See NCAA juniors sensation SJ Moore commits to UST Tigers

    Melencio won a Mythical Five spot in the UAAP Season 85 juniors division and had a solid showing for Pampanga Delta in the NBTC tournament.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The son of former University of Santo Tomas player Richie and grandson of former national player and coach Tembong consistently posted double-double numbers for De La Salle Zobel in the recently concluded season.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again