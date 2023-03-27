DLSZ star Rhyle Melencio staying in La Salle to play for Green Archers

RHYLE Melencio has committed to stay in the De La Salle program and play for the Green Archers in the UAAP, according to a source.

Melencio, the source said, has already decided to stay with La Salle after his solid stint with the Junior Archers in the UAAP.

See NCAA juniors sensation SJ Moore commits to UST Tigers

Melencio won a Mythical Five spot in the UAAP Season 85 juniors division and had a solid showing for Pampanga Delta in the NBTC tournament.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The son of former University of Santo Tomas player Richie and grandson of former national player and coach Tembong consistently posted double-double numbers for De La Salle Zobel in the recently concluded season.