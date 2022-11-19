NU two wins away from outright finals berth after rout of UST

NATIONAL University overcame a determined University of Santo Tomas side to pull off a 87-64 win at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, improving to 12-0 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament and extending its win streak to 108.

Camille Clarin unloaded 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists as she capped off the Lady Bulldogs' dizzying 17-3 assault to turn a close 62-58 affair early in the fourth to a commanding 79-61 lead with 3:46 to play.

Mikka Cacho led the way for NU with 25 points, 13 boards, and two steals.

"She (Cacho) gave the spark for our team to really bounce back in the game. She was huge dun pa lang sa unang pasok niya. She had the energy. She had the will and she led us towards that comeback," said coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Angel Surada produced 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two assists, as Karl Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab both had 10.

NU is two wins away from an outright finals berth.

Tacky Tacatac paced UST (9-3) with 29 points, as MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano had 11 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals as they saw the Tigresses' three-game run snapped.

Sarah Makanjuola also posted a season-best 22 points, to go with 10 rebounds, and two blocks to keep Ateneo's Final Four hopes alive with a 67-50 triumph over Far Eastern University.

Junize Calago chipped in 15 points and four boards, Jhazmin Joson got 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, and LJ Miranda hauled in 12 rebounds on top of her seven points and four assists to snap the Blue Eagles' three-game skid and rise to 6-6.

With the loss, the Lady Tamaraws sunk to 2-10 to bow out of playoff contention.

Queenie Aquino led FEU with 10 points and eight rebounds, as Princess Jumuad had nine points, six boards, four steals, and three assists in the defeat.

The scores:

First Game

Ateneo 67 - Makanjuola 22, Calago 15, Joson 13, Miranda 7, Eufemiano 6, Dela Rosa 4, Cruza 0, Nieves 0, Villacruz 0.

FEU 50 - Aquino 10, Jumuad 9, Taguiam 8, Pacia 8, Go 7, Delos Santos 4, Manguiat 2, Paras 2, Obien 0, Samonte 0, Lopez 0.

Quarterscores: 12-19; 33-27; 51-41; 67-50.

Second Game

NU 87 - Cacho 25, Surada 14, Clarin 12, Pingol 10, Cayabyab 10, Canuto 8, Betanio 3, Fabruada 3, Tiky 2, Bartolo 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Ico 0, Dimaunahan 0, Barroquillo.

UST 64 - Tacatac 29, Soriano 11, Pangilinan 9, Villasin 5, Santos 4, Serrano 4, Dionisio 2, Bron 0, Ambos 0, Villapando 0, Araza 0.

Quarterscores: 30-18; 44-34; 60-53; 87-64.