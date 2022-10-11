Lady Bulldogs wary of Lady Maroons as they eye 100th consecutive win

COACH Aris Dimaunahan reminded the National University Lady Bulldogs to never underestimate any opponent as they gun for their 100th straight win on Wednesday.

"We'll prepare for that game, obviously. Again, they're coming off a what? 2-0, two game winning streak. So again, magpe-prepare kami dun," said Dimaunahan of their next opponents, the UP Fighting Maroons.

"We cannot overlook any teams here in the UAAP. It's just a matter of us how we prepare for that next game and you have to respect the game, and we have to respect the opponents, kung sino man ang kalaban," he added.

Camille Clarin and the Lady Bulldogs are 3-0 this season. PHOTO: UAAP

NU barely got past the UST Growling Tigresses, 78-75, on Sunday, after letting their 17-point advantage in the third dwindle down to two, 77-75, with 6.1 seconds left.

UST had a chance to send the game to overtime, but they badly missed the game-tying three-point attempt as time expired.

Lady Bulldogs skipper Camille Clarin sid that was a character-building game for the team.

"It'll help us a lot. We didn't have the luxury of playing in summer leagues, so we hadn't seen any of the teams, we've only played against teams from Taiwan who gave us battles. We lost most of the time against them," said the Gilas Women mainstay.

"But I think games like this definitely expose us, they show that the ball is round, it could be anybody's game. Even though we're NU, we're still on top, we're still undefeated, it doesn't mean we can't stop growing, we can't get better," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs have not lost a game since 2014, racking up six straight crowns behind greats like Afril Bernardino and Jack Animam under the guidance of coach Pat Aquino.

