Terrence Fortea earns UAAP Player of the Week honors

WITHOUT injured starting point guard JD Cagulangan, University of the Philippines has not skipped a beat, moving to 3-0 for the solo lead early in UAAP Season 85 thanks to the stellar play of gunner Terrence Fortea.

The 6-foot-1 guard made the most out of his opportunity and stepped up with averages of 14.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and crisp 10-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc in three games.

On the strength of his breakout, Fortea has been named Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for Season 85.

“Since ‘nung situation namin about (JD), naging mindset kong kailangan mag-step up para sa team namin,” he said.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

The 21-year-old kickstated his week with a creer-high 15 points, nine assists, and five boards as UP beat La Salle, 72-69, before uncorking 12 points, five dimes, and three boards in an 87-78 overtime win against Adamson.

There was no stopping him as he reset his career-high to 17 markers on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from downtown to tow UP to a 73-67 win over FEU. That earned him the nod for the award supported by minor sponsors Jockey, Tinapayan Festival, and MNL Kingpin.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, who coached Fortea in high school at National University, lauded his prized guard for the big performances and is confident he has formed a lethal backcourt combo for the Maroons.

“Last season was a big adjustment for him for that position. But this season, I think unti-unti, habang wala si (JD), nabibigyan siya ng time at nag-iimprove siya. Hopefully, pagbalik ni (JD), at least, puwede silang magsabay,” he said.

Fortea was picked over longtime teammate Carl Tamayo, La Salle's Schonny Winston, Ateneo's Ange Kouame, UE's Kyle Paranada, and UST's Nic Cabañero for the weekly award by print and online writers regularly covering the league.

