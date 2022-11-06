NU Lady Bulldogs ease past FEU Lady Tams for 106th straight win

NATIONAL University breezed past Far Eastern University, 80-53, for its 106th consecutive win in the UAAP women's basketball tournament on Sunday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Cameroonian center Annick Edimo Tiky led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks as they improved to 10-0 in Season 85.

Karl Ann Pingol had 14 points, 11 boards, and six steals, and Angel Surada just missed out on a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

NU coach Aris Dimaunahan, though, wants his girls to remain hungry even though the team has clinched a Final Four seat.

“I’m asking them to be consistent basketball players," he said. "Hindi pwede na you try to do too much when you’re leading. You should still play this game how it should be played from the start until the final buzzer."

The NU Lady Bulldogs hardly got threatened in the game as they enjoyed a 27-point lead, with Edimo Tiky leading the inside attack as they got 44 points in the paint.

Camille Taguiam had 20 points, nine rebounds, and four steals for the Tamaraws, who fell to 2-8.

The scores:

NU 80 - Edimo Tiky 14, Pingol 14, Surada 12, Cayabyab 8, Cacho 7, Betanio 7, Solis 4, Clarin 3, Canuto 3, Barroquillo 3, Ico 3, Fabruada 2, Bartolo 0, Villareal 0, Talas 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU 53 - Taguiam 20, Manguiat 9, Go 7, Pacia 5, Jumuad 4, Obien 3, Aquino 2, Paras 2, Cunanan 1, Delos Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 25-9; 45-30; 60-44; 80-53.

