NU Lady Bulldogs bounce back with 46-point rout of Adamson

NATIONAL University vented its ire on Adamson, scoring a 101-55 victory in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Saturday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Motivated to rebound from its first loss since 2013, the Lady Bulldogs were ruthless in all fronts with Karl Ann Pingol leading the way with 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Pingol's charities at the 2:44 mark of the third quarter gave NU its biggest lead at 48, 79-31.

Kristine Cayabyab had 11 points, four boards, and one assist, while Princess Fabruada and Camille Clarin both scored 10 apiece.

"We talked about finishing quarters, finishing halves, finishing games strongly, which obviously we failed in our last game," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Today, the challenge was really how well we could finish the elimination round on a high note, if we could finish this convincingly. I thought we did a better job today than the last time we played."

NU certainly studied for its assignment and bounced back from its shock loss to La Salle, 61-57 on overtime last Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs shift their attention to their title defense as they head to the Final Four as the top seed at 13-1, owning a twice-to-beat advantage against No. 4 Ateneo in the first step to their road to a potential seven-peat.

Adamson ended its campaign at 5-9 with its two-game win streak ending.

Novie Ornopia paced the Lady Falcons with 14 points, as Victoria Adeshina had eight points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The scores:

NU 101 - Pingol 12, Cayabyab 11, Fabruada 10, Clarin 10, Edimo Tiky 9, Bartolo 9, Betanio 7, Solis 6, Villareal 6, Cacho 6, Barroquillo 6, Canuto 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 2, Ico 1.

Adamson 55 - Ornopia 14, Adeshina 8, Dumelod 8, Padilla 5, Flor 4, Alaba 3, Agojo 3, Meniano 2, Dampios 2, Etang 2, Carcallas 2, Tano 2, Alaba 0, De La Cruz 0, Catulong 2.

Quarterscores: 29-13; 52-26; 83-41; 101-55.