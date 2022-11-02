NU Lady Bulldogs clinch Final Four spot with win No. 105

NATIONAL University took a step closer to a a seventh straight crown with a 74-60 triumph over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Camille Clarin tallied 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals as the Lady Bulldogs clinched the first Final Four seat with their 9-0 card.

Gyspy Canuto added 12 points, Karl Ann Pingol got 11 points and seven rebounds, and Mikka Cacho had 10 points, nine boards, and two steals as the Lady Bulldogs extended their record win run to 105 games.

NU coach Aris Dimaunahan praised the Lady Bulldogs' bench for chipping in 28 points.

"I have to applaud my bench, especially Annick [Edimo Tiky] for stepping up," said the first-year mentor, who drew 10 points and nine rebounds from the Cameroonian center.

The Blue Eagles leaned on Kaycee dela Rosa's 16 points and 14 rebounds as they put up a strong fight before faltering late and seeing the end of their four-game win streak to drop to 5-4.

University of Santo Tomas also imposed its will on hapless University of the East, 76-36, to rise to a 7-2 record.

Rocel Dionisio starred for the Tigresses this time with her all-around effort of 19 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Eka Soriano and Tacky Tacatac had nine points each, as Rachel Ambos collected eight points, eight steals, and five rebounds for UST.

UE dropped to its ninth straight loss to remain at the cellar.

In the other games, La Salle stretched its win streak to three with a 56-42 conquest over Far Eastern University.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Lee Sario paced the Lady Archers with 12 points each to move up to 7-2, while sending the Lady Tamaraws down to 2-7.

Adamson also escaped University of the Philippines, 62-61, to end a four-game skid.

Rose Ann Dampios tallied 20 points, seven rebounds, and five steals while Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina chipped in 12 points, 12 boards, four steals, and three blocks as Adamson forged a tie with the Fighting Maroons at 3-6.

The scores:

First Game:

UST 76 - Dionisio 19, Soriano 9, Tacatac 9, Pangilinan 8, Ambos 8, Villasin 7, Villapando 5, Santos 4, Bron 4, Serrano 2, Araza 1.

UE 36 - Kone 11, Paule 8, Nama 5, Anastacio 4, Terrinal 4, Gervacio 2, Sajol 2, Silva 0, Tinio 0, Delig 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 42-14, 60-25, 76-36.

Second Game:

ADAMSON 62 - Dampios 20, Adeshima 12, Catulong 9, Ornopia 6, Alaba 5, Flor 3, Padilla 2, Agojo 2, Etang 2, Meniano 1, Tano 0, Dela Cruz 0, Carcallas 0.

UP 61 - Sanchez 15, Larrosa 9, Maw 8, Lozada 7, Bariquit 6, Tapawan 5, Domingo 4, Pesquera 4, Vingno 2, Rivera 1, Jimenez 0, Sauz 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 35-24, 51-45, 62-61.

Third Game:

LA SALLE 56 - Ninatcho Tchuido 12, Sario 12, Binaohan 10, Torres 8, Jimenez 4, De La Paz 3, Espinas 3, Camba 2, Arciga 2, Ahmed 0, Villava-Cua 0.

FEU 42 - Taguiam 13, Pacia 6, Obien 6, Delos Santos 2, Jumuad 2, Paras 2, Go 1, Manguiat 0, Cunanan 0, Aquino 0, Calinawan 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Samonte 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 31-18, 43-29, 56-42.

Fourth Game:

NU 74 - Clarin 16, Canuto 13, Pingol 11, Cacho 10, Edimo Tiky 10, Cayabyab 8, Fabruada 6, Betanio 0, Surada 0, Bartolo 0, Talas 0.

ATENEO 60 - Dela Rosa 16, Calago 16, Nieves 10, Joson 9, Miranda 5, Makanjuola 2, Villacruz 2, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0, Penaranda 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 37-29, 57-52, 74-60.

