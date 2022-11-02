Schonny Winston says playing for Gilas 'will mean a lot to me'

GETTING the opportunity to represent the Philippines as a local is something La Salle spitfire guard Schonny Winston will relish.

"I have been approved by Fiba to play as a local and I'm just happy because I get the opportunity hopefully one day to represent the Philippines and go out there and play hard," Winston said on Wednesday.

Due to time constraints, Winston was left out of the 20-man pool by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) though, assured that he will definitely be considered for the Gilas lineup in the sixth window of the Asian qualifiers come February next year.

His inclusion should be a welcome boost to the team's offense as Winston currently leads UAAP Season 85 in scoring with his 21.3 points per game.

For now, he's just happy that he got his papers cleared.

"I'll just put on the jersey - it'll mean a lot to me so, I'm very very happy about being cleared. Just thankful," he said.

