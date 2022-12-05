Hoping to replicate elims win, La Salle braces for title series against NU

LA SALLE did it in the elimination round and is hoping to do it again with much more at stake — in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball finals.

The only team to defeat National University in Season 85, the Lady Archers are confident they can repeat and finally put an end to the Lady Bulldogs' reign.

"It's an opportunity to make history. They've been winning the championship for what, six years? Now, we have a chance to break that record also," Lady Archers mentor Cholo Villanueva said.

La Salle La Salle ended the Lady Bulldogs’ 108-game win streak in October and was the last to defeat NU in a championship series, 2-1, in 2013.

"I think we're capable enough of breaking that as long as we believe in what we're doing, we do it the right way, we play the right way. So, it's just having that opportunity, and living in that moment and being able to win it all the way."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Lady Archers were the ones to end the Lady Bulldogs' historic streak last November, which coincidentally started following a loss to the Taft-based squad in Game Three of the UAAP Season 76 Finals in 2013.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Unfazed by the dominant NU program, Villanueva is adamant his wards will match their opponent's intensity starting Game One on Wednesday morning at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

"It's just 40 minutes. Kung ano mang gigil meron sila, we're gonna be right there by their side, competing against them," explained the tactician.

"Those wins are done and over with, whoever gets two wins this championship series is gonna win the championship," he continued.

"So it doesn't matter if you've won 108 games if we won just 14 games this year. It's just two wins. So whoever gets those first two wins, wins the championship."