La Salle setter Julia Coronel named new Lady Spikers captain

FROM one setter to another, Julia Coronel will assume the captaincy for reigning women's volleyball champions De La Salle Lady Spikers.

Entering her third playing year, the 5-foot-9 Coronel replaces UAAP Season 85 Best Setter, skipper, and Finals MVP Mars Alba, who is turning pro with F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League.

An Instagram post by longtime team photographer Benito Araneta on Sunday bared Coronel was "chosen by [her] teammates" to lead the squad in their forthcoming title defense.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ahead of her rookie year back in Season 84, Coronel shared her understanding of what it means to lead and take charge in such a championship-caliber team like La Salle.

PHOTO: UAAP Media Bureau

"I'm hoping to gain more command inside the court [which is] also gonna be one of my biggest contributions to the team," Coronel told the UAAP Varsity Channel.

Watch Now

"I'm going to have to be a leader inside the court and I'm going to have to know how to direct my teammates well [...] as a new and fresh talent," she added.

Coronel is expected to play more minutes as the Lady Spikers' newest first-choice setter and team captain in place of PVL-bound Alba in Season 86.