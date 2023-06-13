Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 13
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Adamson hires JP Yude as head coach, Bang Pineda named assistant

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    JP Yude Adamson Lady Falcons head coach
    Former Adamson ace JP Yude takes over the reins as Lady Falcons head coach.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    FORMER Adamson men's volleyball ace and former juniors coach John Philip Yude will call the shots for the Lady Falcons in the coming season.

    After his departure from the squad in Season 80, Yude steered the Lady Baby Falcons to a second place finish in Season 85.

    He will be joined by former Adamson libero and now Akari Power Charger Bang Pineda and men's beach volleyball standout Leo Miranda.

    READ: Jerry Yee set to coach PVL newcomers Farm Fresh Foxies

    The Lady Falcons' revamped coaching staff was announced days after Jerry Yee was fired by Adamson when he took thee job as coach of new Premier Volleyball League team Farm Fresh Foxies.

    Yude will handle a team featuring spikers Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu.

    JP Yude Adamson Lady Falcons head coach

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Former Adamson ace JP Yude takes over the reins as Lady Falcons head coach.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again