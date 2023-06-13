Adamson hires JP Yude as head coach, Bang Pineda named assistant

FORMER Adamson men's volleyball ace and former juniors coach John Philip Yude will call the shots for the Lady Falcons in the coming season.

After his departure from the squad in Season 80, Yude steered the Lady Baby Falcons to a second place finish in Season 85.

He will be joined by former Adamson libero and now Akari Power Charger Bang Pineda and men's beach volleyball standout Leo Miranda.

The Lady Falcons' revamped coaching staff was announced days after Jerry Yee was fired by Adamson when he took thee job as coach of new Premier Volleyball League team Farm Fresh Foxies.

Yude will handle a team featuring spikers Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu.

