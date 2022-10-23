Joson stars as Ateneo notches third straight victory, keeps UE winless

JHAZMIN Joson scored 20 to power Ateneo to a 73-62 win over University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Joson went 12 for 16 from the free throw line, made 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block as the Blue Eagles ended the first round with three straight wins.

Sarah Makanjuola had 17 points, 21 boards, and seven blocks.

The two were crucial for the Blue Eagles in fending off the Lady Warriors, who got to within three, 53-50. The Katipunan dribblers went on a 12-3 assault to restore order at 65-53 with 4:03 to play.

LJ Miranda had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Sandra Villacruz had 13 points, six boards, and two assists for Ateneo, which sits at fourth place with a 4-3 card.

Joyce Terrinal had 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but could not prevent the Lady Warriors from falling to a 0-7 record.

The scores:

Ateneo 73 - Joson 20, Makanjoula 17, Miranda 14, Villacruz 13, Eufemiano 7, Calago 2, Nieves 0, Navarro 0, Penaranda 0, Fetalvero 0, Angala 0, Cruza 0, Perez 0.

UE 62 - Terrinal 14, Anastacio 11, Kone 10, Caraig 9, Lorena 7, Nama 5, Paule 5, Sajol 1, Zamudio 0, Silva 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14; 36-29; 51-45; 73-62.

