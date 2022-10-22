Lee Sario's 26-point double-double leads La Salle to bounce-back win

LEE Sario put up a solid 26-point, 10-rebound, and 3-steal performance as La Salle bounced back with a 75-65 victory over Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

La Salle vs Adamson women's basketball recap

It was a big bounce-back for the Lady Archers after being victim no. 102 of mighty National University as the super-scoring guard took charge and shot 2-of-6 from deep.

With Sario leading the way, everything fell into place for La Salle as Joehanna Arciga got 15 points, 11 boards, and two assists, and Charmine Torres nabbing 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido also got her double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Archers won four of their last five games to rise to a 5-2 card to end the first round.

Victoria Adeshina paced the Lady Falcons with 18 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adamson dropped to 2-5 in the standings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Sario 26, Arciga 15, Torres 11, Niantcho Tchuido 11, Jimenez 5, Dalisay 3, Ahmed 2, Espinas 2, De La Paz 0, Binaohan 0.

ADAMSON 65 -- Adeshina 18, Dampios 16, Aa. Alaba 12, Padilla 6, Ai. Alaba 4, Agojo 3, Flor 2, Meniano 2, Etang 2, Catulong 0, Ornopia 0, Carcallas 0, Tano 0, De La Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 39-31, 56-47, 75-65.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.