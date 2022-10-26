Jack Animam says current Lady Bulldogs yet to reach full potential

JACK Animam is pleased to see National University sustain its legendary win streak even after her graduation.

Watching the Lady Bulldogs in action for the first time since turning pro, the Bulakenya center is elated to see the next generation continue their domination in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

"Definitely the talent is there individually," she said. "Sabi ko nga kanina kay ate Danica [Jose], they have a deep bench. Kahit sinong ipasok mo, hindi mo alam kung sinong puputok kasi everyone can shoot that ball."

Animam witnessed as NU outlasted FEU, 67-44, on Sunday to complete a first round sweep and extend its win streak to 103 straight games now.

Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, and Kristine Cayabyab have been big in sustaining that groove under coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Animam feels NU can still improve, particularly in rebounding - the team is third in teh tournament with 51.0 boards per game.

"As this season goes, the team's just gonna get better and I'm excited," she said. "I don't think they've reached their full potential yet kasi most of them, walang laro masyado at walang preseason games. So ito talaga, parang first time lahat nila."

"I think they could still improve and they can still be better especially in boxing out. Malalaki nga sila but talon sila ng talon. Box out talaga kasi ever since, yun yung napansin ko," she said.

Animam has high expectations for the girls to continue this deadly form come the second round as NU seeks a seventh consecutive crown and reach win no. 112 which would surpass the 111-game win streak of the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team.

"We'll see come second round. I'm so excited," she said.

