NU Lady Bulldogs complete first-round sweep with win No. 103

WIN No. 103 was in the bag for National University as it completed a first-round sweep of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament with a 67-44 demolition of Far Eastern University on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tin Cayabyab steered the Lady Bulldogs to their seventh win of the season with her 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, much to the delight of for NU star Jack Animam who was in attendance for the match.

Mikka Cacho tallied 12 points, seven boards, three assists, and three steals, and Angel Surada got seven points and seven rebounds for the six-time defending champions.

NU turned it up in the second half and held FEU to just 20 points, including a six-point output in the fourth quarter thanks to its suffocating defense.

Camille Clarin also collected five points, five assists, five steals, and three rebounds as she gave the Lady Bulldogs their biggest lead at 27 points, 65-38.

"The challenge tonight was to finish the first round strong, and the right way. I thought we struggled offensively at the start of the game, we couldn't find our rhythm early on," lamented coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Princess Jumuad led the Lady Tamaraws with 14 points and four rebounds, as Camille Taguiam had nine points, four assists, and three boards but shot a woeful 2-of-18 from the field.

Danica Pacia also grabbed 13 rebounds with his five points, but FEU dropped its fifth straight to fall to 1-6.

The scores:

NU 67 - Cayabyab 23, Cacho 12, Surada 7, Talas 6, Clarin 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Solis 4, Bartolo 3, Fabruada 2, Canuto 1, Betanio 0, Villareal 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU 44 - Jumuad 14, Taguiam 9, Pacia 5, Aquino 4, Delos Santos 3, Go 3, Paras 3, Lopez 2, Geabroso 1, Samonte 0, Salvani 0, Obien 0.

Quarters: 13-6, 31-24, 54-38, 67-44.

