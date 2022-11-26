Fina Niantcho Tchuido's one-game suspension rescinded

LA Salle center Fina Niantcho Tchuido's one-game ban has been rescinded after a review by the UAAP Commissioner's Office.

Commissioner Dickie Bachmann made the decision after the Lady Archers coach Cholo Villanueva filed an appeal on Friday.

Niantcho Tchuido was initially slapped with the suspension for allegedly biting Kristine Cayabyab during a deadball situation at the 2:19 mark of the overtime period of th or game against National University last Wednesday.

Video evidence, however, could not support the allegations which led Bachmann to rescind the penalty, according to the league.

Niantcho Tchuido will be allowed to play for La Salle's final game against University of the East and will still be eligible for the end of season awards.

She, however, will still be summoned by the league commissioner.

The Lady Archers are already in the UAAP Season 85 women's Final Four with their 11-2 record.

