    UAAP-MENS

    NU's Kean Baclaan suspended one game after 'faking fouls'

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Kean Baclaan
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University guard Kean Baclaan has been slapped with a one-game suspension and will miss his team's last elimination game against Adamson on Saturday.

    The UAAP Office of the Commissioner handed the ban on Friday.

    SCENARIOS: Race to top two and the battle for the last UAAP semis spot

    Baclaan was called for two technical fouls in NU's game against La Salle on Wednesday, both deemed as "faking a foul" and resulted to his ejection with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.

    The Bulldogs, currently at 9-4, are shooting for a top two spot in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament Final Four.

    Two women's players were also handed one-game bans by basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann.

    La Salle's Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Ateneo's Sarah Makanjuola will miss their respective final assignments this weekend.

      Niantcho Tchuido committed an unsportsmanlike foul during the Lady Archers' game against National University last Wednesday when she bit Kristine Cayabyab during a dead ball situation in the final 2:19 of the overtime period.

      Makanjuola, meanwhile, was handed a disqualifying foul for her closed fist hit against University of the East's Kamba Kone with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter.

      La Salle and Ateneo are already in the Final Four even before they play UE and UP, respectively.

      PHOTO: UAAP

