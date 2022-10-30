Cayabyab stars as NU defeats UP for 104th consecutive win

NATIONAL University opened the second round with that same level of dominance, scoring a 95-68 victory over University of the Philippines on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kristine Cayabyab powered the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals for their 104th straight victory.

Camille Clarin added 13 points, four boards, and four assists, as Karl Ann Pingol collected 11 points in the wire-to-wire win.

Despite going up 8-0 for the season, coach Aris Dimaunahan said stressed that he was not entirely satisfied.

“Obviously, a lot of work has to be done on our team from this day on,” he said. “We did not shoot well from the free throw line. We only had 50 percent. We missed 13. That’s a lot of freebies missed for this morning’s game."

Christie Bariquit led UP (3-5) with 11 points.

In the first game, Far Eastern University halted its five-game skid with a 62-56 escape from winless University of the East.

Camille Taguiam paced the Lady Tamaraws with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals to hike their record to 2-6.

Danica Pacia chipped in 14 points and seven boards, while Princess Jumuad went a rebound shy of a double-double with her 13 points and nine rebounds.

"Sabi ko noong first round, lamang kami ng tatlong paligo nila kaya nanalo kami sa kanila. Kaya sa second round, nag-prepare talaga kami kasi magba-bounce back din yan," said coach Bert Flores.

The Lady Warriors leaned on Kamba Kone's 18 points and 22 rebounds as they stumbled to their eighth straight defeat.

The scores:

First Game



FEU 62 - Taguiam 15, Pacia 14, Jumuad 13, Go 7, Delos Santos 4, Paras 3, Cunanan 2, Calinawan 2, Aquino 2, Manguiat 0, Obien 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Samonte 0.

UE 56 - Kone 18, Anastacio 14, Terrinal 11, Sajol 7, Silva 6, Gervacio 0, Paule 0, Delig 0, Lorena 0, Caraig 0, Nama 0, Naman 0, Tinio 0, De Leon 0.

Quarterscores: 23-16; 38-24; 50-40; 62-56.

Second Game



NU 95 - Cayabyab 17, Clarin 13, Pingol 11, Fabruada 9, Betanio 8, Tiky 8, Canuto 7, Cacho 7, Barroquillo 6, Surada 4, Villareal 3, Talas 2, Bartolo 0, Dimaunahan 0, Solis 0, Ico 0.

UP 68 -- Bariquit 11, Domingo 10, Sanchez 8, Maw 7, Vingno 6, Tapawan 6, Rivera 5, Jimenez 5, Lozada 4, Gonzales 2, Sauz 2, Pesquera 1, Larrosa 1.

Quarterscores: 25-13; 56-28; 75-45; 95-68.

