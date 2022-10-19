Cayabyab scores 27 as NU rips La Salle for win No. 102

KRISTINE Cayabyab powered National University to a 93-72 victory over La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

The rookie pumped a career-best 27 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Lady Bulldogs climbed to 6-0 for the tournament and extended the win streak to 102.

See NU Bulldogs show championship pedigree by outduelling La Salle

"We kinda started slow. We missed the services of Ann Pingol but the other guys stepped up, and contributed really well," said coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Nakalayo kami sa second half. It's a total collective effort from everyone on our team."

NU was just too good despite missing Pingol due to fever, with Camille Clarin doing damage with 19 points, seven assists, and five steals.

Annick Edimo Tiky pumped 15 points and eight rebounds, as Angel Surada added 12 points and eight boards in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

La Salle fell to 4-2 after just drawing 12 points from Charmie Torres.

Fina Niantcho led the Lady Archers with 20 points and six rebounds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

University of Santo Tomas extended its win streak to three with an 83-49 rout of Far Eastern University.

Tacky Tacatac and Joylyn Pangilinan combined for 12 treys as the Tigresses shot 15-of-39 from deep.

Watch Now

Tacatac fired 24 points on five treys, to go with six rebounds and three assists, as Pangilinan drained seven three-pointers for 21 points and five boards to rise to 5-1.

"Tacky and Joylyn provided the outside shooting for us. Yung role also ng bawat player were done really well," said coach Haydee Ong.

Eka Soriano also stuffed the stat sheet with her 10 points, eight assists, and six steals for UST.

Princess Jumuad led the Lady Tamaraws (1-5) with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals in the defeat.

In the other games, University of the Philippines arrested its two-game skid with a 66-42 win against cellar-dwelling University of the East, 66-42.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Erika Jimenez poured nine of her 11 points in the first quarter alone as the Fighting Maroons held the Lady Warriors to just five in that opening frame.

Stifanny Larrosa got 11 points and eight rebounds, as Marielle Vingno and Maian Domingo had 10 each for UP to level its standing at 3-3.

Kamba Kone led UE (0-6) with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The scores:

First Game

UP 66 - Larrosa 11, Jimenez 11, Vingno 10, Domingo 10, Maw 7, Sanchez 7, Bariquit 6, Tapawan 2, Rivera 2, Pesquera 0, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Lebico 0, Lozada 0.

UE 42 - Kone 13, Paule 6, Anastacio 5, Silva 4, Lorena 4, Terrinal 3, Caraig 2, Sajol 2, Gervacio 2, Nama 1, Dela Rosa 0, Delig 0, Tinio.

Quarterscores: 25-5; 38-11; 54-25; 66-42.

Second Game

UST 83 - Tacatac 24, Pangilinan 21, Soriano 10, Dionisio 7, Serrano 6, Araza 5, Villasin 4, Danganan 4, Bron 2, Santos 0, Ambos 0, Villapando 0.

FEU 49 - Jumuad 17, Taguiam 10, Go 9, Paras 4, Aquino 3, Pacia 2, Obien 2, Geabroso 2, Delos Santos 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Cunanan 0, Mendaros 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16; 47-27; 70-38; 83-49.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Third Game

NU 93 - Cayabyab 27, Clarin 19, Edimo Tiky 15, Surada 12, Cacho 9, Fabruada 6, Canuto 5, Betanio 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Bartolo 0, Talas 0, Ico 0, Estacio 0, Dimaunahan 0.

La Salle 72 - Niantcho Tchuido 20, Sario 17, Torres 12, Binaohan 8, Espinas 6, Arciga 6, De La Paz 3, Jimenez 0, Dalisay 0, Ahmed 0, Castillo 0, Camba 0.

Quarterscores: 18-12; 40-32; 65-52; 93-72.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.